James S. Bartz
Pastor James “Jim” S. Bartz, 59, of Eau Claire, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids, with his family by his side. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church, 404 Glenlord Road, St. Joseph. Burial will take place in Caldwell Cemetery, Pipestone Twp. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 12, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.www.heraldpalladium.com
