Arlin L. Caldwell
Arlin Lafane Caldwell, 75, of Hartford passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at home. Arlin was born Jan. 21, 1946, in Wardell, Mo., the son of Fletcher and Mildred (Simpson) Caldwell, both of whom precede him in passing. Also preceding him in passing were his wife, Jacqueline “Jackie” Caldwell, on Jan. 24, 2016; a granddaughter, Haylee Caldwell; a brother, Garlin Caldwell; a sister, Marcella Coleman; and a stepbrother, Fletcher “Rube” Caldwell.www.heraldpalladium.com
