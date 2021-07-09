Cancel
Wine News: Chateau Ste. Michelle in blockbuster deal, sells for $1.2 billion

By Clinton Stark
starkinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not everyday you see a billion dollar wine deal. But Chateau Ste. Michelle is not your typical family-owned business. The huge Washington-based wine producer has announced that it is selling to private equity firm Sycamore Partners (owner of consumer retail brands such as Ann Taylor, Staples, Talbots and Hot Topic). Net size is reported to be about $1.2 billion (USD) per the Seattle Times. More details of the all-cash transaction can be found in the official news release.

