George Frank Ratter

Ann Killeen Muldoon, 92, of Castle Shannon and Co. Mayo, Ireland, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thady J. "Ted" Muldoon; loving mother of James Muldoon, Kathleen (John) McCague, John "Sean" Muldoon, and the late Thaddeus "Teddy" Muldoon; cherished grandmother of Ian McCague; sister of the late Margaret, Mary, Patrick, John, Michael, Philomena, and Theresa; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann loved to knit, especially teaching Aran knitting at the Irish Centre of Pittsburgh. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., on Friday from 4 – 7PM Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Paul of The Cross Parish - St. Winifred Church on Saturday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul of The Cross Parish, Family Hospice, or a charity of your choice.