Obituaries

George Frank Ratter

Herald-Palladium
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends and relatives are invited to gather at Crystal Springs Cemetery at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, when George Frank Ratter’s remains will be placed next to his wife of 60 years, Verna (Janke) Ratter. Frank succumbed to COVID-19 on Jan. 5, 2021, in Navarre, Fla.

