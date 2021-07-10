Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, MO

Conservation Department seeking public input on catfish regulations

Washington Missourian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is seeking the public’s opinion on new catfishing regulations. The comment period is open until Aug. 15. The first regulation would establish a minimum length limit of 18, 21 or 24 inches for blue catfish and flathead catfish on the Mississippi, Missouri and St. Francis rivers. Currently, there is no minimum length limit for sport fishing, but there is a 15-inch minimum for commercial fisheries. The second would limit sport fishers to only one blue catfish over 30 inches that can be kept from the Missouri or Mississippi rivers.

www.emissourian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Washington, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Flathead Catfish#Mississippi Rivers#Sport Fishing#Catfishing#Mdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy