Over the past year, Twitter introduced some changes that made it easier to choose how to reply to tweets and to manage who can reply to your tweets. Now, it’s adding a new feature that gives you a way to make sure your reply section is clean and friendly. The social network now lets you change who can reply to your tweets even after you’ve already sent it out. All you need to do is tap on the ellipsis button at the top right corner of your post and choose the option that says “Change who can reply.”