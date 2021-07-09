Cancel
Delaware State

Delaware officials hope investing in arts stimulates citizens and the economy after COVID

By DJ McAneny
WDEL 1150AM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware artists found out this week how much assistance the state's Division of the Arts will be providing in Fiscal Year '22. "The total amount that we're awarding in this round is $2.9 million. That is the largest single round of grants that we award during the Fiscal Year. This represents our largest, general operating support grants to arts organizations, as well as major project grants to community-based organizations throughout the state," said Director Paul Weagraff. "This round of grants represents more than 100 grants to arts organizations and community-based organizations."

