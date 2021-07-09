Governor DeWine Signs House Bill 191
(NORTH LIMA, Ohio)—This afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 191 which names an Ohio bridge in honor of the late Don Manning who served as state representative from the 59th district. The Don Manning Memorial Bridge is located on State Route 164 and spans Route 680 in Mahoning County. The bill was sponsored by State Representative Al Cutrona (R-Canfield) who was appointed to Rep. Manning’s vacant seat after his death.governor.ohio.gov
