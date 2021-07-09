Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Justin Prakash Named CFO At Concord Music Publishing/Theatricals

By CelebrityAccess Staff Writers
celebrityaccess.com
 6 days ago

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Independent creative rights company Concord announced the promotion of Justin Prakash as Chief Financial Officer of Concord Music Publishing and Concord Theatricals. Prakash, who will be based in Concord’s London office, will report to the former CFO of Concord Music Publishing, Kent Hoskins, who was promoted to...

celebrityaccess.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#Music Publisher#Concord Theatricals#Cfo#Boosey Hawkes#Uk Financial Controller#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Portland, METimes Union

Diversified Communications Announced Promotion of Whit Mitchell to CFO

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Today, Diversified Communications’ President & CEO Theodore Wirth promoted Whit Mitchell to Chief Financial Officer. Mitchell joined Diversified in 2013 and served as Corporate Vice President of Finance since 2018. He has since taken thoughtful steps to ensure the continued health and prosperity of the company. Most recently, his leadership was a critical part of Diversified Communications overcoming the recent pandemic.
BusinessBillboard

Universal Music Publishing Group Opens Office In Israel

Move follows opening of UMG outpost for recorded music in June 2020. Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) is opening an office in Israel, establishing UMPG as the only major label publishing company currently operating in the Middle Eastern country. The office, in Tel Aviv, opens today (July 8). To helm...
Wurtland, KYIronton Tribune

Dougherty named as Portable Solutions Group COO/CFO

Portable Solutions Group (PSG) has announced the permanent appointment of Joe Dougherty as COO/CFO. Dougherty joined the PSG team as a part-time consultant and acting CFO in January 2018, and in October 2020, added acting Chief Operations Officer to his responsibilities. Joe has worked alongside Robert Slagel, president and CEO, to guide PSG and its family of companies through the challenge and success of consolidation of two facilities into one permanent PSG-owned facility in Wurtland, Kentucky.
BusinessWilmingtonBiz

Live Oak Names New CFO

As Live Oak Bancshares looks to continued diversification of products, services and industries served, it has announced the hiring of a new chief financial officer to oversee the burgeoning company. William C. (BJ) Losch III will become CFO of both the company and its subsidiary, Live Oak Bank, on Sept....
MusicMusic Week

Central Cee named YouTube Music Artist On The Rise

YouTube Music has confirmed Central Cee as its next Artist On the Rise in the UK. The announcement comes as the independent West London rapper’s new single, Little Bit Of This is released. It follows four previous appearances in the Top 20 of the UK singles chart. Earlier this year, Central Cee’s debut mixtape Wild West entered the albums chart at No.2. It has 64,749 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company. The act's biggest single, Loading, has 371,274 sales, while he has more than 74 million views on his YouTube channel.
Ridgefield, CTodwyerpr.com

On the Move: SpinLab Communications Names Mango VP-Communications

SpinLab Communications appoints Jill Mango vice president of communications and names Ally Norton director of communications. Mango will lead SpinLab’s New York offices, while Norton will work out of the company’s Los Angeles headquarters. Mango most recently served as marketing director at The Ridgefield Playhouse, a non-profit venue in Ridgefield, CT. She previously held PR and marketing positions at such record labels as I.R.S. Records, Atlantic Records, Mammoth Records, RCA Records, Island Records and Wind-up Records, and has run her own firm, Mango Media. Norton comes to SpinLab from Shore Fire Media, where she was a senior account executive and opened the agency’s first Los Angeles office. “The addition of these two seasoned publicists to our team means that SpinLab now has a deep bench of executive talent on both coasts,” said SpinLab Communications CEO John Vlautin.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis American

Baker named CFO at Explore St. Louis

Jeanice Baker was appointed chief financial officer for Explore St. Louis, the destination marketing organization of St. Louis and St. Louis County and operator of the America’s Center Convention Complex. Baker previously served as a finance leader in various roles over 14 years with Bayer Corp., which was formerly Monsanto. Her most recent role was finance lead-controller supporting commercial IT, corporate innovation, investor relations and credit teams. She previously held leadership roles at Save-A-Lot and Charter Communications. Baker earned her undergraduate accounting degree and MBA from Fontbonne University and serves on the Fontbonne Council of Regents.
BusinessBusiness Insider

RIB Software Names René Wolf CEO, Tobias Hamacher CFO; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - RIB Software SE (RSTAY.PK) Monday said its Administrative Board appointed René Wolf as Managing Director with effect from February 1, 2022. René Wolf will assume the office of CEO. He succeeds Tom Wolf, who will step down as Managing Director at the end of March 31, 2022. Further,...
MusicComplex

The Weeknd Part of $2 Million Investment in Personalized Song Company Songfinch

The Weeknd and several other wealthy investors have just put over $2 million into a company that makes personalized songs for users. Music Business Worldwide reports that The Weeknd, along with his manager and XO Records CEO Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, Atlantic Records CEO Craig Kallman, Reverb founder David Kalt, School of Rock CEO Rob Price, and Recycled Paper Greetings co-founder Michael Keiser are among those who have come on board to invest in the company.
Marketingcelebrityaccess.com

Christina Erskin, Chris Wiles, Cathy Oates Join Warner Music Australia

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Australia announced it has strengthened its marketing team with the addition of three new senior staff. The new hires include Christina Erskin, who joined Warner as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Promotions Australasia. Erskine brings almost two decades of experience in the across Australia, New Zealand and Asian markets to the role, having most recently served as Director of Engagement at the Sydney Opera House where she led the internal marketing, communications, and strategic events teams.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Atlantic Records Strikes Joint Venture With Vnclm_ Label; Arden Jones Is First Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Atlantic has struck a joint-venture with the new label Vnclm_, a label formed last year by artist managers Jorge Hernandez of IAT Artist Management (Will Jay), Mike Kosak of NBD Management (Royal & the Serpent), and Tim Jones of Pipe & Hat (Faouzia). The Los Angeles-based label’s first release through the arrangement is singer-songwriter Arden Jones; other artists on the roster include Flyana Boss, Efflo, Viisi, and Flawed Mangoes. (Pictured above, L-R: Jones, Hernandez, Kosak.)
MusicPosted by
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Nancy Dubuc Joins Warner Music Group Board; CAA Signs Stormzy

Nancy Dubuc, CEO of VICE Media Group and former head of A+E Networks (pictured), has joined Warner Music Group‘s board of directors. She has been named chairperson of the Audit Committee and a member of the Executive Committee. Thomas H. Lee steps down from the board, which he joined in 2004 as a group of investors bought the company from Time Warner. Lee will retain the title of Director Emeritus. Said Len Blavatnik, founder and chairman of WMG parent company Access Industries: “Nancy is an exceptional addition to the Board. Her experience in visual and digital media, combined with her knowledge...
Worldthemusicnetwork.com

NZ indie act There’s A Tuesday sign with Native Tongue Music Publishing

Native Tongue Music Publishing has signed a global deal with emerging New Zealand indie-pop act There’s A Tuesday. The worldwide signing comes off the back of the Christchurch band’s successful debut EP Dance With Me Before You Cry, which saw them embark on a headline tour and perform at several festivals in New Zealand last year.
Concord, CApioneerpublishers.com

Music & Market Returns July 15 to Concord’s Todos Santos Plaza

CONCORD, Calif. (July 2, 2021) – The City of Concord has announced that its popular concert series, Music & Market, will return this summer. The first concert will begin in Todos Santos Plaza on Thursday, July 15. Event organizers cancelled last year’s series due to the citywide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Framingham, MAWorcester Business Journal

Workhuman names Burlington technology company veteran as new CFO

Human resources technology company Workhuman, co-headquartered in Framingham and Dublin, Ireland, has named Scott Dussault as the firm’s new CFO. Dussault will be based out of the company’s Framingham offices and joins the company with more than 20 years of operational and financial leadership experience, according to a release. His most recent position was with Demandware, Inc., a Burlington enterprise cloud commerce solutions company, as executive vice president and CFO. During his time with Demandware, he not only oversaw the company’s growth from 120 to more than 500 employees, but also led the company through its initial public offering and follow-on offering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy