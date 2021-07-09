Cancel
On The Podium: Gustavo Dudamel of the Los Angeles Philharmonic

By SoCalPulse Contributor
socalpulse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009, Gustavo Dudamel is now a major international cultural force. Gustavo Dudamel was born into a musical family in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, in 1981 and began violin lessons as a child. He began conducting youth orchestras as a teenager and became Music Director of the Simón Bolívar Youth Symphony Orchestra at the age of 18. Since then, he has led orchestras and operatic productions around the world. He was recently appointed Music Director of the Paris Opera and is the conductor for Steven Spielberg’s new version of West Side Story, due out this December. He has conducted for several other major films (including his own score for the Simón Bolívar biopic Libertador) and his 57 recordings have won multiple Grammy awards.

