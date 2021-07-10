Mexican magnate wanted for tax fraud has left country, govt says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A prominent Mexican businessman who faces tax fraud charges left Mexico earlier this year, the government said on Friday. Miguel Aleman, a co-founder of budget airline Interjet, last left Mexico on Jan. 31, possibly months before a warrant for his arrest was issued. He took off from the international airport in Toluca, a state capital about an hour outside Mexico City, the National Migration Institute (INM) said in brief statement.wsau.com
