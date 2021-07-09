Readers Respond to the County Housing People in Portland Motels

“If I was in the rich or upper middle class, I would encourage smart housing options like this.”. Last month, WW profiled Portlanders on the edge of homelessness, living in motels paid for by nonprofits that contract with Multnomah County. At a cost of $1.4 million a month, the county pays for 328 Portlanders to stay in rooms at seven motels around the city. Stays last for as long as a year or as short as two weeks. The beneficiaries of the program that WW spoke to—many of whom would otherwise be living on the streets—expressed anxiousness, relief and in some cases, a mix of both. Here’s what our readers had to say: