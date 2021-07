You may have forgotten this was ever announced, but Capcom did not: 3D animated special Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild will premiere on Netflix with a release date of August 12, 2021. The animation studio is Pure Imagination Studios from California, so you can expect a style a little different from what you’re used to seeing in, for instance, Monster Hunter Rise. Nonetheless, the protagonist of the special is Aiden, the Ace Cadet in Monster Hunter 4 and the “Excitable A-Lister” in Monster Hunter: World.