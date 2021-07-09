Michigan Supreme Court denies new redistricting timeline request in face of Census delays

In a 6-3 vote on Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld two controversial Arizona voting restrictions put in place by Republicans. Many argued that the restrictions made it more difficult for minority voters to cast their ballots. The case examined whether the state could reject ballots cast in the wrong precinct and whether people other than family members and caregivers could turn another voter”s mail-in ballot. The court ruled that the measures did not violate the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 as they did not make it harder for anyone to vote. A federal appeals court had earlier ruled that the measures disproportionately affected voters of colors but the state appealed to the Supreme Court. The case comes amid a post-election surge in efforts by Republican state legislatures to enact laws that many perceive make it harder for minority groups to vote.