Eunice Hitsman

Eunice E. Hitsman, 86, of Spring Lake, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. Eunice was born July 24, 1934, the daughter of John and Helen Deiters. She married James Hitsman in 1952, and together they enjoyed 64 years of marriage until his passing in 2016. Eunice attended several Baptist churches in Ottawa County during her life. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, cooking and her Chicago Cubs. The most important thing in her life, though, was always her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted, caring, gentle and loving woman who will be deeply missed.