Meeting house service and members meeting

MARLBORO - All are welcome to join at 10 am at Marlboro Meeting House for worship service, singing, and prayer. This Sunday, pastor Matthew Deen will focus on the agrarian prophet Amos, who reluctantly left his farmstead in the village of Tekoa to take up the mantle of prophecy against King Jeroboam. He’ll note how Amos’ words echo the warnings of Samuel and explore what we can learn from his words today. Jack North will read the scripture from Amos 7:7-15.