Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marlboro, VT

Meeting house service and members meeting

By Editorial
Deerfield Valley News
 7 days ago

MARLBORO - All are welcome to join at 10 am at Marlboro Meeting House for worship service, singing, and prayer. This Sunday, pastor Matthew Deen will focus on the agrarian prophet Amos, who reluctantly left his farmstead in the village of Tekoa to take up the mantle of prophecy against King Jeroboam. He’ll note how Amos’ words echo the warnings of Samuel and explore what we can learn from his words today. Jack North will read the scripture from Amos 7:7-15.

www.dvalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Society
City
Marlboro, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlboro Meeting House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy