Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Pritzker pledges more changes to help residents without documentation

By Greg Bishop
Posted by 
The Center Square
The Center Square
 7 days ago

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is pledging to bring about more changes to help residents without documentation in the state, while others warn the state’s policies are already putting taxpayers on the hook. Pritzker on Thursday rallied in Chicago with the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights....

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 0

The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Downstate Illinois#Immigration Enforcement#Immigration Policies#Senate#Republican#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
ImmigrationMarietta Daily Journal

Pritzker pledges more state reforms impacting undocmunted migrants

Pritzker pledges more changes to help residents without documentation. (The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is pledging to bring about more changes to help residents without documentation in the state, while others warn the state’s policies are already putting taxpayers on the hook.Pritzker on Thursday rallied in Chicago with the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. He said in his first year in office he approved more policies changing immigration in Illinois than “any governor in memory.”“And I remain committed to build upon our efforts so that immigrants and refugees in Illinois has equal participation in all parts of our diverse state,” Pritzker said.Pritzker said more needs to be done.“We need additional legislation to ensure that all communities feel safe without the fear of being separated from loved ones,” Pritzker said.He pledged to sign Senate Bill 667, which is on his desk, to further restrict local and state law enforcement from working with federal immigration officials.ICIRR said in a policy statement about the bill it “would end [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] contracts with local prisons, and prohibit local police from collaborating with ICE on civil immigration enforcement, thus protect immigrants from facing deportation should they interact with local law enforcement.”“The bill would also ensure that local and state law enforcement do not stray from the areas within their legal authority and responsibility,” the group said.Downstate Republican U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, said she saw the influx of illegal border crossings when she visited several weeks ago.“People in Illinois need to be very alarmed,” Miller said. “I am calling this an invasion. What I saw is a national security issue and a humanitarian crisis.”Illinois’ laws she said favor illegal immigration by being a sanctuary state.“The criminals will want to make their way up to Illinois because they’ll be favored if they commit crimes,” Miller said. “They can get driver’s licenses and belly up to taxpayers paying for everything.”Illinois already has policies in place that allow some Medicaid coverage for people regardless of their immigration status and for temporary driver licenses to be granted.
Illinois StatePosted by
The Center Square

New legislation expands dental services in Illinois schools

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has approved new legislation that will provide Illinois schools with expanded dental services. The new law will provide dental services for students during the school day including teeth cleaning, cavity fillings, and other dental needs at no extra cost to taxpayers. The dental services will be provided at the school by local dental professionals.
Missouri StatePosted by
The Center Square

Missouri officials pledge collaboration with panel in effort to defund Planned Parenthood

(The Center Square) – Anti-abortion conservatives in both Missouri General Assembly chambers were livid that the Senate adjourned from special session in late June without considering a House-adopted bill defunding Medicaid providers that directly or through affiliates provide abortion services. The measure, House Bill 2, states federal law cannot “infringe...
Illinois StatePosted by
The Center Square

70,000 Illinoisans seek emergency rental payments

(The Center Square) – Illinois has received 70,000 applications from tenants and landlords for back rent payments because of COVID-19 hardships. Rodrigo Carrillo, the director of Strategic Initiatives for the Illinois Housing Development Authority, says the department encouraged landlords to initiate applications on their tenants behalf during a three week period.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Indiana restarts payment of federal unemployment benefits

Indiana on Friday resumed making $300 federal unemployment payments to workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic after a court ordered it to do so. The state Department of Workforce Development issued 25,000 payments totaling more than $33 million on Friday and expects to make thousands of additional payments in the coming days, Regina Ashley, the agency’s chief unemployment insurance and workforce solutions officer, said during a news conference.
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Feds seek to stop Arizona COVID funds from going to tax cuts

PHOENIX — Lawyers for the U.S. Treasury are asking a federal judge to throw out a bid by state Attorney General Mark Brnovich to say Congress can’t tell Arizona it can’t use any of its COVID relief dollars to cut taxes for business and individuals. Stephen Ehrlich, an assistant federal...
PoliticsPowell Tribune

Douglas looks to change controversial document fees

The Douglas City Council last month informally instructed its attorney, Mike Armstrong, to start crafting changes to its controversial public records policy, which currently mandates that the public and press be charged for printed or emailed copies of city documents. It’s always good to review policies and procedures and look...
EnvironmentGazette

Western governors ask federal more help on forest health, climate change

Western governors told top federal officials it was time to dramatically rework programs to help states recover from wildfires, thin overgrown, drought-ravaged forests, and protect mountain water systems. Governors representing 17 states gathered last week for the virtual Western Governors’ Association conference, which included sessions on forest health, climate change...
Ohio Statewvxu.org

Bill Would Allow Debt Settlement Companies To Operate In Ohio

A new bill in the Ohio Senate would allow for debt settlement companies to operate in Ohio. The sponsor says it’s about consumer choice, but opponents says that choice isn’t a good one. Debt settlement is a billion-dollar industry in which for-profit operators charge a fee to negotiate with creditors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy