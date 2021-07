A wildfire outside of Bemidji that forced nearby resident to evacuate and required suppression efforts from water-scooping airplanes was likely caused by a person. The Radar Fire was first detected around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Eckles Township, about 5 miles northwest of Bemidji, according to Minnesota Incident Command System. "Extremely dry conditions" allowed it to spread, and as of Thursday afternoon the blaze measured about 60 acres and was 40% contained.