Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Your Job Could Put You at Much Higher Risk for Flu

WebMD
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Your job may significantly increase your risk of catching the flu, with potential implications for the spread of other infectious diseases including COVID-19, according to new research. On average, working folks are 35% more likely to get the flu than those without jobs,...

www.webmd.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthday News#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You See This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk is Higher, New Study Says

As we get older, many of us fear that we'll develop some form of dementia, especially if we've seen the condition affect our grandparents or other loved ones. But dementia isn't a normal part of aging and it doesn't affect everyone once they get older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes. There's no surefire way to know if you'll be one of the millions of adults to develop dementia, but there are risk factors you should be aware of. And new research has found that your oral health is one of the most important things to consider. Read on to find out what dementia risk factor you can spot just by looking in your mouth.
New York City, NYLeader-Herald

No vaccine can cost you your job

The CEO of Morgan Stanley wants all the boys and girls back in the financial giant’s Times Square office by Labor Day. “If you can go to a restaurant in New York City,” James Gorman told them, “you can come into the office. And we want you in the office.”
Kidsdeseret.com

Should you put a mask on your child?

Public health officials continue to encourage people to wear face masks to combat the surging novel coronavirus delta variant. So do the same rules apply to children?. There’s been a renewed call for face masks amid the pandemic as cases of the delta variant continue to surge around the world. For example, the World Health Organization said fully vaccinated people should wear face masks in public spaces to avoid spreading the coronavirus. Similarly, Los Angeles County called on residents to wear face masks in public spaces — no matter the vaccination status — to stop the spread of the virus.
Public Healthmegadoctornews.com

One-third of older Americans delayed health care over COVID concerns

Newswise — Nearly one in three Americans between the ages of 50 and 80 put off an in-person appointment for medical care in 2020 because they were worried about exposure to the novel coronavirus, new national poll data show. The findings suggest that even though most health care settings adapted...
Public Healthseatrade-cruise.com

CDC warns lifting cruise line COVID rules could put US at risk

The CDC is fighting to keep the CSO in place. It is set to become a non-binding 'consideration,' 'recommendation' or 'guideline' when a preliminary injunction takes effect July 18. In ruling for Florida's request to lift the order, US District Judge Steven Merryday on June 18 found the CDC did...
Public HealthWebMD

Pre-Pandemic Normalcy Far off for the Immunocompromised

July 15, 2021 -- Though the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines has allowed many Americans to find some pre-pandemic normalcy, little has changed for Victoria Graham of Washington, DC, who is still exercising the same heightened caution she did in early 2020 because she is immunocompromised from a complicated medical history that includes Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Medication Can Raise Heart Attack Risk Up to 21 Percent, Study Shows

Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To stave off the possibility, you might take medications like Aspirin, which are thought to reduce your chances of experiencing a cardiovascular event. But other medications, while beneficial overall, can also raise the risk of heart attack in some individuals. Recent research has found that one commonly prescribed medication can increase your risk of having a heart attack by up to 21 percent. Read on to find out which drug could have concerning complications.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Long COVID more likely in these people, study finds

In a new study from the University of Birmingham, researchers found the presence of more than five symptoms of COVID-19 in the first week of infection is significantly associated with the development of long COVID. The review summarizes current research on symptom prevalence, complications and management of long COVID. The...
Public Healthhealthday.com

CDC Advisers to Discuss Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised adults will be up for discussion during a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting next week. At the meeting scheduled for July 22, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will...
KidsWebMD

Half of U.S. Teens Plan to Get COVID Shot -- Can Numbers Go Higher?

THURSDAY, July 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Vaccine advocate Ethan Lindenberger, now 20, had to wait until age 18 to get the vaccinations that he knew he needed to protect his health. "I knew growing up my mom was very anti-vaccine. Because of the legal restrictions, I really wasn't trying...
Public HealthTech Times

NHS Warns COVID-19 Flu Combination Could Happen This Winter: A Much Bigger Epidemic To Take Place?

NHS claimed that COVID-19 could combine with the flu this coming winter. The National Health Service added that the combination of the two viruses could create a new strain. However, the health agency did not confirm if it is more infectious than the newest COVID-19 Delta strain. One of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation members, Professor Adam Finn, claimed that if the novel coronavirus and the flu join together, the United Kingdom could suffer from a larger epidemic.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Could the coronavirus be the new flu?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – As COVID-19 cases continue to circulate around the world, many are asking if COVID-19 could be the new flu. That possibility already has those who work in health care settings, such as TriHealth’s Good Samaritan Hospital, setting up COVID-19 vaccine options to prepare for it. “Now we’re...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy