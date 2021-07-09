County Reschedules Ribbon Cutting for Davis Drive Extension to July 15

Loudoun County will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Davis Drive extension Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. The ceremony was originally scheduled for July 1, but was postponed due to inclement weather. The extension of Davis Drive completes a missing link in Loudoun County’s road network by providing a roadway connection between Old Ox Road (Route 606) and South Sterling Boulevard (Route 846). Previously, vehicles traveling between these roadways had to use either Route 28 or Shaw Road.