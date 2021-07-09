Mourning the Loss of Lauren Berlant
Lauren Berlant, the George M. Pullman Distinguished Service Professor of English, passed away on June 28 from a rare form of cancer. A longtime professor, Berlant taught at the University of Chicago from 1984 to 2021, touching the lives of hundreds of students. Their work defined important fields within queer theory, especially concerning affect theory—a way of categorizing and describing emotions—and the impact of popular culture on people’s emotional states.www.chicagomaroon.com
