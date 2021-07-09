Cancel
Alaska State

Alaska's energy potential

By Sammy Taylor
Anchorage Press
 6 days ago

With a title including ”Alaska’s energy potential” I expected a lot more from Kelly Tshibaka’s recent opinion piece. All she seems concerned with is extracting materials to sell and ship Outside. To me, that means that the piece should have been titled “Throwing away Alaska’s Energy Potential.” The piece showed no understanding of Alaska. It is way more than the number of oil barrels off-loaded in Valdez! We have lots of untapped potential in sun, wind, water, plants and animals (including humans)! This is energy that is still to be recognized and utilized to its fullest.

www.anchoragepress.com

