Weather alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Walton and surrounding counties
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walton and surrounding counties until 3:15 p.m. today, Friday, July 9, 2021. Areas impacted include:Rockdale County in north central Georgia… DeKalb County in north central Georgia… South central Gwinnett County in north central Georgia… North central Henry County in north central Georgia… Southwestern Walton County in north central Georgia… South central Fulton County in north central Georgia… Northern Clayton County in north central Georgia… Central Newton County in north central Georgia…news.monroelocal.org
