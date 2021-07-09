Cancel
Public Health

Holding Tokyo Olympics in pandemic shreds consensus in Japan

By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Japan is famous for running on consensus. But the decision to proceed with the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics has shredded it. On one side, the Japanese public face concerns about the coronavirus at a time when only 16% are fully vaccinated. On the other side are politicians who hope to save face by holding the Games and the International Olympic Committee with billions of dollars on the line.

