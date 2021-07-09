Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Aiming To Cheer An Ill Neighbor, A DIY 4th Of July Parade In The Cedars May Become Tradition

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Check out the video of homemade floats and community cheer by filmmaker Mark Birnbaum. Leslie Pritchard felt helpless, so she decided to host a parade. Her friend and fellow Cedars community member, Mark Ford, was diagnosed with grade four Glioblastoma — brain cancer. Long time Cedars resident, Jay Baker, was with Pritchard at the neighborhood bar Lee Harvey’s when she came up with the idea.

southdallas.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
56K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Cedars#Diy#Independence Day#Flyers#Art Seek#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Society
Related
Oak Lawn, ILChicago Tribune

Oak Lawn celebrates July 4th with parade, music

Oak Lawn’s village green was humming with classic rock and country music while the smell of grilling meat hung in the air. Hundreds of residents, many decked out in patriotic T-shirts, turned out for Saturday’s Fourth of July parade followed by the evening show opposite City Hall. It could have been any small town on any given Fourth of July weekend.
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

City of Racine 4th of July Parade Gallery

The 4th Fest of Greater Racine hosted the 85th Annual 4th of July parade in Downtown Racine. Racine residents gathered to celebrate on July 5, 2021. Favorite floats and parade entries took the streets of Racine to celebrate Independence day. Among the entries were crowd favorites such as Miss Racine...
Bloomington, INwbiw.com

4th of July parade with a twist

BLOOMINGTON – This Saturday, kick off the Independence Day holiday weekend by stopping by the Bloomington Parks & Recreation “reverse” parade. What is a “reverse” parade – entries remain stationary while attendees drive by to view floats and displays. This allows everyone to enjoy this timeless event while still being able to safely distance. Your drive-by tour of parade floats will be guided by the friendly folks at WGCL radio, where you can get more information about of each of the parade participants.
Monroe, LAKNOE TV8

Annual 4th of July Children’s Parade in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fourth of July weekend kicked off with the annual Children’s Parade at Triangle Park in Monroe. Kids decorated bikes, scooters and wagons in red, white and blue. Hundreds of families came to participate Saturday. Last year’s was canceled due to the pandemic. The parade started about...
Erath, LAkaplantoday.com

Moutons are Grand Marshals of 4th of July parade in Erath

ERATH - Dennis and Natalie Mouton, long-time members of the Erath Fourth of July Association, have been selected to serve as grand marshals of this year’s Erath Fourth of July Parade. The parade will take place Sunday at 5 p.m. through Erath. The fire works show will be at 9...
Ventura County, CAtricountysentry.com

Harbor 4th of July Family Parade is Patriotic gold

Channel Islands-- It was a red, white, and blue celebration down at Channel Islands Harbor, Sunday, July 4, as the Fourth of July Family Parade brought out a massive crowd of celebrants ready to have a great day. Families came decked out in their patriotic gear, drove specially decorated golf...
Albion, NEalbionnewsonline.com

Kiddie Parade kicks off July 4th weekend

A Kiddie Parade, led by the Boone Central middle school and high school band members, kicked off the July 4th weekend in Albion. The parade was held Saturday morning, July 3, on Church Street in downtown Albion. Children decorated bicycles, tricycles and wagons in red, white and blue, and marched...
Hilliard, OHmyfox28columbus.com

Hilliard kicks off 4th of July celebrations with parade

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — After a year of isolation, 4th of July holiday celebrations and events are getting back to normal across Central Ohio. Hilliard went big this year with their one of a kind parade down Main Street in Old Hilliard. The event is a family favorite that, so, many were happy to attend again.
Marietta, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Residents reflect on their favorite July 4th traditions

On Friday, the Marietta Daily Journal stopped by Marietta Square to ask residents about their favorite Fourth of July traditions and what the holiday means to them. Here are some of their answers:. “We have people over. We couldn’t do it last year because of COVID, but we have people...
LifestyleWJHG-TV

Grayton Beach celebrated the 4th of July with a parade

GRAYTON BEACH Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Those in Grayton Beach were out early showing their patriotism this 4th of July morning. Grayton Beach 4th of July Parade had spectators out collecting beads, candy, and water balloons. The parade started at The Red Bar and ended at Grayton Coast Properties. Those in...
Sleepy Eye, MNSleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Traditional 4th of July celebration planned for Sleepy Eye

Yes, Sleepy Eye's 4th of July celebration is back . . . and it is back to normal!. Again this year the Knights of Columbus will have food and music in Allison Park during the day. The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. when the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard conducts a flag raising ceremony in the park.
Great Falls, MTKHQ Right Now

4th of July Parade returns in downtown Great Falls

CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - After cancelling their Fourth of July Parade at the eleventh hour last year out of health concerns, floats, flags and marches returned to Great Falls once again in festivities downtown. Crowds of families stood and sat behind safety cones lined with rope Sunday morning while watching...
Societyadvertisergleam.com

4th of July – Tradition lives at Buck Island

Three families at Buck Island know how to keep the 4th of July tradition alive and well. Those families held the 67th annual "Buck Island Bash" last Saturday to celebrate the 4th. The tradition goes back to 1954 when the families of Roy Drinkard and the late Cullen McCord and the late Frank Richter got together to enjoy the holiday together.
Healdsburg, CAhealdsburg.ca.us

4th of July Kids Parade and Duck Dash

Join hundreds of other families and kids of all ages for the annual 4th of July Kids Parade and Duck Dash in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza on July 4th from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm. The annual event continues to be a major attraction for the Healdsburg community to celebrate the founding of our nation.
Wonder Lake, ILaudacy.com

Community to hold DIY Fourth of July parade following cancellation

WONDER LAKE, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Some Fourth of July holiday events are still being cancelled or scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so one north suburban community is holding a "DIY" Fourth of July parade. The committee that plans and stages the Independence Day parade in north suburban...
Lifestyleashburnfirerescue.org

Leesburg 4th of July Parade Photos

Volunteers from the Ashburn Volunteer Fire Department participated in Leesburg’s 4th of July parade yesterday. Our volunteers enjoyed participating in the parade as much as those who were watching the parade from the streets did.

Comments / 0

Community Policy