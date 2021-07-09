Cancel
Week Ahead – RBNZ And BoC To Stay On taper Path, Delta Strain Angst For BoJ

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be a busy week as the Bank of Canada, Bank of Japan and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand all meet, while inflation will take centre stage on the data front. With increasing concerns that the new Delta Covid variant could scupper reopening plans around the world, Japanese policymakers are the most likely to strike a more cautious tone, but the BoC and RBNZ will probably maintain their optimism for now. After the Federal Reserve signalled that a taper decision was not imminent, markets might take a more relaxed view on the latest CPI readings in the United States. Meanwhile, Q2 GDP numbers will be watched in China for signs that the recovery in the world’s second largest economy may be plateauing.

