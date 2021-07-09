Week Ahead – RBNZ And BoC To Stay On taper Path, Delta Strain Angst For BoJ

Overview: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand jumped to the front of the queue of central banks adjusting monetary policy by announcing the end of its long-term asset purchases. New Zealand's s 10-year benchmark yield jumped seven basis points, and the Kiwi is up almost 1%, to lead the move against the greenback today. Sterling is up around a quarter of a percentage point after it reported a larger than expected rise in CPI. Most of the other major currencies, but the Swiss franc and Swedish krona are posting small gains. Emerging market currencies are also narrowly mixed, leaving the JP Morgan EM index virtually flat on the session. Of note, ahead of Turkey's central bank decision, the lira has stabilized after rising for the past four sessions. Equity markets are struggling today. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell for the first time this week. Of the large markets, only Australia and India indices gained. Europe's Dow Jones Stoxx 600 is also threatening to post its first loss of the week. US futures are little changed. The US 10-year yield slipped lower after yesterday's unexpectedly strong CPI print but reversed with the help of a poor 30-year auction that generated a four basis point tail, the biggest this year. The benchmark yield is off a couple basis points today and is back below 1.40%. European bond yields are little changed, though, on the back of a strong CPI report, the 10-year Gilt yield is up four basis points. Gold is firm, within yesterday's range, around $1815. Oil prices have come back softer after yesterday's 1.5%-1.7% gain. Industrial metals are mixed. Iron ore prices rose for the third consecutive session, while copper prices are heavy and have not risen this week. The CRB Index rose yesterday for the fourth consecutive session.