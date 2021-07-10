Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville to remove Confederate statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, leaving one person dead, is expected to come down Saturday. The City of Charlottesville said in a news release the bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and one of Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will be removed and stored until the city council decides where to move them.

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
New Jersey State
Charlottesville, VA
Society
Charlottesville, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Christopher Columbus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate#The Lee#Minneapolis Police#Neo Nazi#Columbus#European#Usa Today Distributed#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy