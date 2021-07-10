Charlottesville to remove Confederate statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson
A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, leaving one person dead, is expected to come down Saturday. The City of Charlottesville said in a news release the bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and one of Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will be removed and stored until the city council decides where to move them.americanmilitarynews.com
