Modoc Point woman receives Hallie Ford Fellowship

CHICAGO — Charles Johnson has one of those careers. You know the kind — where you start out at the Chicago Tribune as a political cartoonist, turn Buddhist and philosopher, make a huge splash as a novelist, win the National Book Award, grow so revered that literary societies are founded in your name, host a national PBS show for a decade, land a MacArthur “genius” grant, have your face put on a stamp, publish collections of comics, children’s books and compilations of your wisdom, store your papers with a university, become routinely included in literary canons and have your drawings shown by major museums.