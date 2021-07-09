Cancel
Modoc Point woman receives Hallie Ford Fellowship

Herald and News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKa’ila Farrell-Smith of Modoc Point was one of five Oregon artists awarded a Hallie Ford Fellowship for her excellence in the visual arts. Farrell-Smith, a member of the Klamath Tribes, moved back to Modoc Point for inspiration where she found the daily practices of working and harvesting from the land allow her to gather found objects, such as bullets, discarded metal and machine parts to use as stencils in her paintings.

