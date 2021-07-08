Cancel
Real Estate

David Oliver: Put historic Taylor House back on the market

laconiadailysun.com
 15 days ago

As a lifelong resident of this town, I’m outraged that the selectboard just voted to demolish the Taylor House. What exactly will tearing down this landmark house accomplish? It will create a void at the very center of town, destroy our history, and degrade the streetscape that makes Moultonborough Village a special place. I’ve said it before, but demolition is a failure of vision, planning, and patience.

