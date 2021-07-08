Peter Mulcahy: Don't blame commissioners for state of nursing home
If you want to buy cheap goods look for the made in China label. It’s amazing that the Belknap Nursing Home is still afloat. Just like any well-run corporation, you cannot expect to recruit and retain good people if you do not pay them a competitive wage. Landry and Shastany are absolutely correct; pay the nursing home workers a competitive wage and the staffing problems will be ameliorated. After all, these are medical professionals.www.laconiadailysun.com
