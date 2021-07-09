Apple Announces 'This Week on Apple Music' [Video]

Apple has announced a new feature called 'This Week on Apple Music'. Every week on Apple Music, great new albums and playlists drop, our library of 75 million songs grows, and literally hundreds of pieces of exclusive content - from radio shows hosted by music's biggest stars to revelatory artist interviews - are unveiled. Keeping up isn't easy, but Apple Music's new weekly video series has you covered: Each Friday, one of our hosts will break down the five biggest things happening across Apple Music - and music as a whole. Below, you can watch this week's video, and then dive deeper into the highlighted stories with albums, playlists, videos, radio episodes, and more.