Apple Announces 'This Week on Apple Music' [Video]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has announced a new feature called 'This Week on Apple Music'. Every week on Apple Music, great new albums and playlists drop, our library of 75 million songs grows, and literally hundreds of pieces of exclusive content - from radio shows hosted by music's biggest stars to revelatory artist interviews - are unveiled. Keeping up isn't easy, but Apple Music's new weekly video series has you covered: Each Friday, one of our hosts will break down the five biggest things happening across Apple Music - and music as a whole. Below, you can watch this week's video, and then dive deeper into the highlighted stories with albums, playlists, videos, radio episodes, and more.

www.iclarified.com

Comments / 0

Musicthebrag.com

Q&A: Apple Music Up Next Local, Aodhan

We're excited to announce that the next artist to be announced as part of Apple Music's Up Next Local series is none other than Aodhan. Apple Music's Up Next Local series is dedicated to identifying and showcasing rising talent across Australia and New Zealand, hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.
Technologyidownloadblog.com

‘This Week on Apple Music’ is a new breakdown of the week’s musical highlights

Every once in a while, Apple slips in a new playlist (or more) for Apple Music subscribers. It's just another sign that Apple is always looking for new ways to spice up the service. It might not exactly be as personal as some might like, but for folks who want a weekly recap of some of the week's noteworthy stores, this latest update will be right up your alley.
TechnologyApple Insider

Apple introduces 'This Week On Apple Music' to highlight exclusive content

Apple has launched "This Week On Apple Music," a curated content list and video series that is updated every Friday to showcase exclusive content on the platform. There are hundreds of pieces of exclusive content released every week on Apple Music, and Apple hopes to make finding it easier with a new curated series called "This Week On Apple Music." Users can find the section within the Apple Music app or by using Apple's "This Week" URL.
