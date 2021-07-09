Woman charged in three-vehicle I-10 crash that killed six and injured five

TONOPAH – A Phoenix woman has been charged in a July 2 fatal three-vehicle collision on Interstate 10 near Tonopah that killed six and injured five more. According to a release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), Iyona Holton, 35, of Phoenix, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on four counts of aggravated assault – Class-2 felonies, and one count each of possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia – Class-6 felonies.