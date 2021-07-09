Cancel
Madison, NE

Groups look to find way to get Madison museum open more hours

By JERRY GUENTHER jguenther@norfolkdailynews.com
Norfolk Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON — It’s been discussed at three meetings already — two with the Madison County Board of Commissioners — but it will take at least a fourth meeting. At issue is working out an agreement between the City of Madison, the Madison County Historical Society and the county board on how funding should be for the historical society’s museum and getting the museum open again during set hours — even for just a few hours a week.

