City Approves Traffic Sign Changes
At a meeting Tuesday evening, July 6, the Fairbury City Council voted to make some changes to traffic signage in the city. On March 22, 2021, Wayne Weichel made a request to install a three way stop at 17th and E Streets. To address his concerns, the Public Works Department arranged for NDOT (Nebraska Department of Transportation) traffic counters to monitor traffic patterns within this vicinity on 17th, 16th and E Streets and had the city engineer review those numbers.fairburyjournalnews.com
