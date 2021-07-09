More Details From Monday’s Rollover Accident
Additional details have emerged regarding a rollover accident that occurred Monday July 5. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Fairbury Rural Fire Department and Ambulance District #33 responded to a report of a three vehicle accident Monday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. Shortly after, the Nebraska State Patrol also appeared on scene. While the dispatcher at the time indicated three vehicles, only two are identified in the accident report.fairburyjournalnews.com
