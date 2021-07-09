Bring Me the Head of James Gordon: The Strange Mystery of One of "Wild Bill" Hickok's First Victims

There are many unanswered questions (likely to remain that way) surrounding the legend of James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickok, particularly the rumors and myths swirling around that famous shootout at Rock Creek Station. Decades later, with a gruesome discovery first reported in The Fairbury Daily News, published on June 3, 1965, another mystery, one of the strangest yet, reared its head. With the reenactment of the Rock Creek Station shootout, now seems like am opportune moment to revisit the tale. Here is the story as it was first published.