Wake Forest adds three-star WR Jaydn Girard to 2022 class

This week, ESPN attempted to rank all 130 FBS college football head coaches as players. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made the list, at No. 13, behind only Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel (No. 3) in the SEC, with Heupel leading Oklahoma to a national title in 2000 while winning the Walter Camp Award, AP Player of the Year and finishing as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, a two-time consensus All-American linebacker and Bednarik Award winner and College Football Hall of Fame selection for his Wildcats, was No. 2 on the list. Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, an All-American selection as the Wolverines' quarterback, first-round pick in the 1987 NFL Draft, and Pro Bowl selection with the Indianapolis Colts, came in at No. 1.
