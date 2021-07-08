Purchasing is a division of the City’s Finance Department. The Purchasing Division is charged with managing the procurement of goods and services for the City of Round Rock. Purchasing protects the interest of City taxpayers and is responsible for assuring fair and equitable treatment to all vendors.

Purchasing

The City currently uses respondents registered by commodity code with the State of Texas Centralized Master Bidders List (CMBL) for solicitations.

Minority and small business vendors are encouraged to respond on any and all City solicitations.

Utilizing centralized coordination of purchasing activities, the Purchasing Division receives purchase requests from the various City departments and determines, with the assistance of the requesting department, the best method of procurement, including open market purchasing, informal solicitations, formal solicitations, cooperative purchasing and procurement card purchases. Centralized coordination of purchasing encourages cost savings through bulk purchases and consolidated purchases as well as compliance with various purchasing legal requirements.

Vendor’s interested in working with The City of Round Rock must comply with The Standard Purchasing Terms and Conditions and The Standard Insurance requirements listed below:

Updated August 2018

Updated July 2011

Contract Management

The primary purpose of the Contract Management office is to negotiate, administer, extend, terminate and re-negotiate all contracts and agreements (other than construction contracts) for the City. Responsibilities include preparing and administering procurement contracts, contract extensions, bid awards, Inter-local agreements, change orders, budget amendments and agenda requests. This office works with the City’s legal staff as a liaison between the departments and vendors in the execution of the resulting contracts.

Other responsibilities consist of evaluating and monitoring contract performance, determining the necessity of amendments, determining the possibility of extensions and maintaining compliance to contract obligations.

Statement of Purpose

To provide the best service possible to all City departments in a fair and equitable manner.

To ensure an atmosphere of equality to all vendors without regard to undue influence or political pressure.

To protect the interests of the City of Round Rock taxpayers in all expenditures.

Required Disclosure Statement

Effective January 1, 2006, Chapter 176 of the Local Government Code requires that those who contract with or seek to contract with the City, whether they are successful or not, for the sale or purchase of property, goods, or individual or business in their dealings with the City must file a Conflict of Interest Questionnaire with the City Clerk.

The Questionnaire requires disclosure of certain business and gift giving relationships, if any, the individuals or businesses may have with local government officers as that term is defined under the new law. This form is to be filed no later than the seventh (7th) business day after the date that the individual or business (or agent) begins agreement discussions or negotiations with the local government entity; or submits to the local governmental entity an application, responds to solicitations, correspondence, or another writing related to a potential agreement with the local governmental entity. See Section 176.006, Local Government Code.

The vendor is required to update the form no later than the seventh (7th) business day after the date of an event that would make a statement in the previously filed questionnaire incomplete or inaccurate. Also, if the vendor files the initial questionnaire prior to June 1, the vendor must file an updated questionnaire not later than September 1st of each year the vendor has an agreement, or potential agreement pending. See Section 176.006(d), Local Government Code. A person commits an offense if the person violates Section 176.006; an offense under this Section is a Class C misdemeanor.

The Questionnaire is available for viewing and downloading from the Texas Ethics Commission: Form CIQ: Conflict of Interest Questionnaire.

See the law: www.capitol.state.tx.us/tlodocs/79R/billtext/html/HB00914F.htm

Compliance is the responsibility of each individual, business and agent who is subject to the requirements of Chapter 176, Local Government Code. Should you have questions concerning this matter, please consult your own legal counsel.

Should you determine that you are required to file a Conflict of Interest Questionnaire, please file it electronically by sending it by email to the City Clerk. A statement filed electronically satisfies the signature requirement and does not need to be notarized.

Vendor Self Service

The City of Round Rock has implemented a new software system, Vendor Self Service, which will provide added services to our Vendors. Included, are improved, new automated processes that will deliver purchase orders to our vendors via print (mail), e-mail or fax. After initial registration you’ll be asked to select the goods and/or services by Commodity Code.

After the vendor record is approved, you will have access to a variety of purchase order and payment activity records for your company. For example you can easily find if a purchase order has been issued, an invoice has been received or a check has been written, when and/or how much, etc.!

Current Vendors have been pre-registered and assigned a vendor number shown on purchase orders and checks. This number and your business Tax Identification Number or Social Security Number are necessary to access the records that have been transferred to Vendor Self Service.

New Vendors will follow the registration instructions and enter all required information into Vendor Self Service.

Once registered the vendor record will be reviewed and/or updated with additional information as required by the City of Round Rock Finance and Purchasing Departments. It is important that our records include accurate information regarding your contact and W-9 information.

* A W-9 must be attached before access will be granted from the City of Round Rock.

* Attach a completed CoRR ACH Form for direct deposit payments.

If you are unsure if your company has registered, or if you have questions about this process, please send an e-mail to vendors@roundrocktexas.gov and we’ll be glad to assist!