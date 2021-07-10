The Planning and Development Services Department operates under the guidance of the City’s Development Philosophy, which emphasizes customer service to facilitate the timely review and approval of projects, as well as ensuring that stakeholders are included in the development of regulatory ordinances.

Round Rock’s goal of a prosperous economy requires successful development. To be the City of Choice for entrepreneurs and development professionals, our city and its employees commit to provide an unmatched level of service. We appreciate your decision to invest in Round Rock, and take very seriously our role in participating in your success. Round Rock – The City of Choice for those committed to Making It Happen.