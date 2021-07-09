Home » About Round Rock

Round Rock, Texas, with a population of more than 120,000, is located 15 miles north of Austin in the Central Texas Hill Country. Round Rock is the 31st largest City in Texas, according to the 2010 U.S. Census Bureau data.

Major employers include Dell, Round Rock Premium Outlets, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, Ascension Seton Williamson, Baylor Scott & White Healthcare, St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, Emerson Process Management, Amazon and UPS. Its combined property tax and utility rates are among the lowest in the region. It has an award-winning park system, school district and is one of the safest cities with a population of at least 100,000 population in the United States.

Round Rock is the one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, and one of the best-managed cities in Texas. The City has maintained a high quality of life while becoming a major center for economic growth in Central Texas, with industry clusters in Innovative Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Professional/Financial Services and Technology and Computing.

2020 CITIZEN SURVEY

The numbers speak for themselves

Planning

The Round Rock City Council uses focused long-range strategic planning to ensure the City continues to provide high-quality services well into the future. Each year, the City Council meets with the City Manager and Department Directors regarding the City’s strategic plan, recommit to the long range vision, and identify specific measurable actions to be taken to help the City achieve its goals. Round Rock’s decision-making is also guided by Round Rock 2030, the City’s comprehensive plan.

Crime

Round Rock has been ranked the one of the safest cities with a population of 100,000 or more in the United States since 2007. In a 2018 Survey of city residents, 90 percent of respondents said they felt “safe” or “very safe” overall, with 88 percent saying they felt safe in Downtown and 84 percent felt safe in City Parks.

Cost of Living

The City of Round Rock’s property tax rate is one of the lowest in the region, thanks to the City’s long history of strong, proactive financial management and policies. Also, residents pay one of the lowest combined average monthly utility and tax costs in Central Texas, while achieving an 80 percent satisfaction rating from its utility customers.

Public Utilities

Round Rock’s water and wastewater rates are among the lowest in Central Texas, and the utility is also among the most reliable. Round Rock is partnering with Cedar Park and Leander on a regional water project that is expected to provide our ultimate water needs to serve a projected future population of 250,000-300,000.

Traffic

The City of Round Rock has a target of investing a minimum of $240 million from 2019 to 2024 to improve roadway capacity and connectivity in a program we call Driving Progress. In 2019, the City put in place funding strategies to accelerate transportation improvements that are components of the $1.2 billion Transportation Master Plan approved in October 2017.

Sports Capital of Texas

Round Rock has earned the title of Sports Capital of Texas for a reason; if there’s a sport to be played, we play it in Round Rock. We have hosted some of the biggest youth and recreational sports tournaments for athletes from all over the world at the Round Rock Sports Center and Round Rock Multipurpose Complex. Dell Diamond is the home stadium of the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Texas Rangers and was recently ranked No. 4 on a list of the top Minor League Baseball parks in the U.S.

Sales Tax Rate

8.25 percent (6.25 percent state, 2.0 percent local)

Sales Tax Impact

The City of Round Rock ranks in the top 10 among cities in the state of Texas for sales tax collections, due in large part to the impact of Dell’s Texas sale as well as the presence of destination retailers like IKEA, Round Rock Premium Outlets and Bass Pro Shops.

this is why

Round Rock Rocks!

#3 Best Place to Raise a Family – LendEDU

#2 Best Minor League Baseball Town – SmartAsset

One of the Nation’s Coolest Suburbs – Thrillist

#5 Safest City in the Nation – Niche.com

#8 Best Place to Live the American Dream – SmartAsset

Round Rock’s economy is strong and vibrant. As the largest city in Williamson County, Round Rock is a key part of one of the fastest growing regions in Texas and the country.

It’s no secret why Round Rock gains national attention and accolades, with an increasing number of residents moving to the city to enjoy beautiful parks, community events, recreational activities, economic opportunities and safe neighborhoods. Despite the community’s fast growth, Round Rock has been able to maintain a family-friendly community that is distinctive by design.

Round Rock today is the result of seeds that were planted in the past. The City Council uses focused long-range strategic planning to set policy direction and guide annual budget decisions that make Round Rock the city it is today.