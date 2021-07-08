Cancel
Round Rock, TX

New Residents

Round Rock, Texas
Round Rock, Texas
 12 days ago
Welcome to Round Rock!

We are excited you chose Round Rock to be your new home. We hope you take advantage of the beautiful parks, community events, recreational activities, conservation rebates, Rock n’ River Water Park, Round Rock Express baseball games, local shopping and fine dining Round Rock has to offer. Round Rock is one of the fastest growing communities in the nation. In 1970 there were only 2,700 residents in this town, today over 100,000 people call Round Rock home. (See Google map; Round Rock is located at latitude 30° 30’ 76” N.; longitude 97° 42’ 30” W.; elevation 709’)

ABOUT

Round Rock is a city in the U.S. state of Texas, in Williamson County (with a small part in Travis County), which is a part of the Greater Austin metropolitan area. Its population was 99,887 at the 2010 census.

