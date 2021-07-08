New Residents

Welcome to Round Rock!

We are excited you chose Round Rock to be your new home. We hope you take advantage of the beautiful parks, community events, recreational activities, conservation rebates, Rock n’ River Water Park, Round Rock Express baseball games, local shopping and fine dining Round Rock has to offer. Round Rock is one of the fastest growing communities in the nation. In 1970 there were only 2,700 residents in this town, today over 100,000 people call Round Rock home. (See Google map; Round Rock is located at latitude 30° 30’ 76” N.; longitude 97° 42’ 30” W.; elevation 709’)