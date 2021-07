It seems the leader of the Ohio State football program can’t get any respect from national reporters. Legendary comedian Rodney Dangerfield used to claim, “I don’t get no respect.” Ryan Day can probably make that claim as well. Just a week or so after Pro Football Focus didn’t think Day deserved to be ranked in their list of top-twenty college football coaches, another head-scratcher list comes along. This one is from The Sporting News who, with the use of a six-person panel, ranked all 130 FBS coaches.