Round Rock, TX

Utility Billing

Round Rock, Texas
Round Rock, Texas
All of the information you need to know when moving to Round Rock is included in the New Resident Guide. The water, wastewater (sewer), drainage utility, garbage and recycling collection services are provided through the City. You can apply for these services at RRTXWater.com. The gas and electric providers are listed below.

  • Online Payment – You can make a one-time payment or set up auto-pay at RRTXWater.com.
  • Phone – Call the toll-free number at 1-855-894-2392.
  • Online Banking
  • 24 Hour Deposit Boxes – A deposit box is located at the corner of Bagdad Avenue and Sheppard Street at City Hall, 221 E. Main Street, in addition to a freestanding deposit box on the east side of of the building. Check or money orders only.
  • Lobby or Walk-in – Located at City Hall, 221 E. Main Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cash payments are accepted.
  • Regular Mail – Mail to Utility Billing, 221 E. Main Street, Round Rock, Texas, 78664

Round Rock, Texas

Round Rock, Texas

ABOUT

Round Rock is a city in the U.S. state of Texas, in Williamson County (with a small part in Travis County), which is a part of the Greater Austin metropolitan area. Its population was 99,887 at the 2010 census.

