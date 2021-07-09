Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Michael Salgado reaches over 3 million all-time streams with crossover Country album ‘Blame It On The Beer’

By Romeo
tejanonation.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Salgado officially released his crossover Country album, Blame It On The Beer, on July 2 and music from the album has reached over 3 million all-time streams on Spotify. Salgado announced the news via social media with a photo showcasing the details of 3,634,832 all-time streams for the collection...

tejanonation.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Youtube Music#Music Industry#Tejano Nation#Soundcloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

N.O.R.E Celebrates His Self-Titled Debut: "My Favorite Album Of All Time"

There are, generally speaking, two types of artist. Those who want nothing to do with their own music, and those that keep it on steady rotation. It would appear that Noreaga, legendary emcee and host of the Drink Champs podcast, falls into the latter camp. As it happens, N.O.R.E's favorite album of all time happens to be one of his own -- his 1998 self-titled debut solo project, which turns twenty-three today.
Musicwestcentralsbest.com

Hiss Golden Messenger's Quietly Blowing It Reaches Over 8 Million Streams Since Release

2021 Grammy nominee Hiss Golden Messenger has released “Hardlytown,” a new song and video from the album Quietly Blowing It, out now on Merge Records. “The times that we’re living through have made me think, in so many different ways large and small, about our obligations to one another,” says Taylor. “How much to give away? How much to keep for ourselves? How much is too much, and how much is not enough? Maybe the conversation that the mother and son have throughout ‘Hardlytown’ was my attempt to reckon with the tension that exists between selflessness and selfishness.” He adds, “We all know some version of this conversation. We’re currently in the middle of it as a country and as a species. I have two children, and I’m trying to teach them about what it means to be, and the ways we all stand to benefit from being, good neighbors. It’s sort of a simple lesson in theory, but more complicated in practice. But then, I guess all good things are.”
Musictejanonation.net

Maria Y Cien Grados release ‘Vamos a Bailar’ music video

Austin-based group Maria y Cien Grados released the official music video for “Vamos A Bailar,” which is an undeniably danceable song that grabs you from beginning to end. The song is an original cumbia written by multi-instrumentalist Juan Zea Garcia, who is also co-producer, and Jose Luis Fraga with special featured guest Xavier Mota on congas. Chris Garcia of Aim Records was executive producer.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Xenia Rubinos announces new album ‘Una Rosa,’ shares “Working All The Time”

Xenia Rubinos has been dropping singles since last year -- "Who Shot Ya?," "Did My Best," and "Cógelo Suave" -- and now she has finally announced a followup album to 2016's Black Terry Cat, featuring those three songs and the just-released "Working All The Time." The album's called Una Rosa, and it comes out October 15 via ANTI- Records (pre-order).
Musicrock947.com

Watch WILLOW perform with Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne in new Facebook Watch concert experience

WILLOW’s new pop-punk album lately I feel EVERYTHING is out today, and you can celebrate it by watching a new concert experience that just went live on Facebook Watch. During the video, Willow performs songs from the new album, and discusses her musical evolution with her friends and family, including mom Jada Pinkett Smith. Joining her for the video, which runs just under an hour, are Travis Barker, her collaborator on the current hit “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,” and one of her heroes, Avril Lavigne, who joins her on the song “Grow.”
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Album Stream: MHD – ‘Mansa’

MHD has returned with ‘Mansa,’ his third studio album!. The French rapper has ascended to the Créme de la Créme of the music scene on home soil and has been steadily amassing a major global audience in parallel. And the latter is a trajectory that looks set to continue with...
MusicMetalSucks

Times of Grace Post “Mend You” Video, Stream Full Album

The ten year wait is finally over: Times of Grace, the band featuring Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach and Adam Dutkiewicz, have released their sophomore album, Songs of Loss and Separation. And, as is often the case in the age of streaming, the band has unveiled a new music video to...
Musicearnthenecklace.com

FACT CHECK: Alleged King Von Killer, Lul Tim Shot Six Times

Rapper Lul Tim was shot six times. A claim circulating online alleges that Lul Tim was shot six times. The recently debuted rapper, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, is better known on social media as the alleged killer of King Von and an associate of Quando Rondo. A post and video online claim that Lul Tim was shot and killed as revenge for King Von. Is it another violent death of a hip-hop artist or another online death hoax? Lul Tim himself debunked this rumor.
Entertainmentallkpop.com

NiziU becomes the first girl group to surpass 100 million streams for the second time on Japan's Oricon streaming rankings

JYP Entertainment's rookie girl group NiziU has achieved 100 million streams on Japan's music site Oricon, for the second time. On July 6th, Japan's Oricon announced on their official website, "NiziU's official debut single 'Step and a Step' achieved 971,184 weekly streamings, and 100,509,892 cumulative streamings, acccording to the week of June 28th through July 4th." They added, "Following their pre-debut track 'Make You Happy', this is their second record-breaking song. [NiziU] is the first girl group to ever surpass 100 million streamings on the Oricon streaming ranking site, with two songs."
Musicindierockcafe.com

Album Review: Michael Cooke’s ‘Midnight Call’

Midnight Call is the newest album by Scottish singer-songwriter Michael Cooke. The record is Cooke’s follow-up to Doin Alright, an eight-track release dropped in 2020. Cooke, who is also an actor, used his time during lockdown to write music. The result is Midnight Call, a heartfelt and personal album with the kind of chill vibes perfect for relaxing weekends and laid-back times.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Finally Spills The Truth On Rumors She’s Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Is Kim Kardashian dated Van Jones, or what? The reality star finally spilled the tea about those rumors on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian quickly fell victim to dating rumors after her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Reports quickly linked her to CNN contributor, Van Jones, who she’s worked closely with on prison reform over the last few years. Kim stayed tight-lipped about the rumors for now, but on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she set the record straight. She also touched on the other man she’s been linked to, Maluma.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks A Crop Top & Holds Hands With Daughter Emme, 13, On Shopping Trip — Photos

Jennifer Lopez has stepped out for a day of shopping with her mini-me daughter Emme, who donned curly, bright blue hair!. Jennifer Lopez‘s adorable daughter Emme, 13, is already taking after her mom! The teenager is totally embracing her own personal style, and most recently stepped out with curly, blue locks! The 51-year-old mother of two was seen walking hand-in-hand with Emme, while the pair went shopping in West Hollywood on July 13. The “Cambia El Paso” singer rocked a white crop top and loose beige pants, which put her taut abs on display.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian is ENGAGED to Travis Barker after Las Vegas proposal as couple plan intimate wedding, friends claim

KOURTNEY Kardashian is engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker after he proposed in Las Vegas over the weekend, friends of the star exclusively told The Sun. The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend of seven months to marry him during a trip to watch a UFC fight, the source said- and the couple plans to marry later this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy