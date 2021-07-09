City of Round Rock launches new website design

The City of Round Rock launched the redesign of roundrocktexas.gov Friday, July 9. The website showcases a new look and feel while continuing to provide valuable City services and information.

The redesign includes significant changes to the site’s navigation to help visitors more easily find the information they need in a format that is mobile-friendly and easy to navigate. The site’s homepage features a prominent search bar that can easily connect users with the best resources for their inquiry.

We want to hear what you think of the new design! To provide feedback to the web development team, please fill out the City’s website feedback form.