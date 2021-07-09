Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Round Rock, TX

City of Round Rock launches new website design

Posted by 
Round Rock, Texas
Round Rock, Texas
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eL01B_0asfH9PT00

The City of Round Rock launched the redesign of roundrocktexas.gov Friday, July 9. The website showcases a new look and feel while continuing to provide valuable City services and information.

The redesign includes significant changes to the site’s navigation to help visitors more easily find the information they need in a format that is mobile-friendly and easy to navigate. The site’s homepage features a prominent search bar that can easily connect users with the best resources for their inquiry.

We want to hear what you think of the new design! To provide feedback to the web development team, please fill out the City’s website feedback form.

Comments / 0

Round Rock, Texas

Round Rock, Texas

27
Followers
189
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Round Rock is a city in the U.S. state of Texas, in Williamson County (with a small part in Travis County), which is a part of the Greater Austin metropolitan area. Its population was 99,887 at the 2010 census.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Round Rock, TX
Round Rock, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Website Design#Look And Feel#Web Development#Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Internet
Related
Cell PhonesKOMU

New city website employs user feedback, functional on mobile devices

The new website for the city of Columbia launches this weekend, according to a Thursday tweet from the city. The site has been developed through a collaboration between two divisions: the Communications and Creative Services and Information Technology. They drew upon input provided from a 2020 survey, according to the city's announcement.
InternetFood Beast

Subway Launches Website Defending Their Tuna

Subway's tuna has endured a ton of scrutiny and slander this past month after a New York Times report stated that tests revealed that the sandwich chain's offering was not tuna at all. Now, amidst a massive brand rehaul, Subway has gone on the offensive, launching SubwayTunaFacts.com. The new site...
Gardeningtsln.com

Certified American Grown launches new website for flowers

Certified American Grown, the California-based domestic cut flower and foliage industry association, has launched a new website at http://www.americangrownflowers.org. “Certified American Grown is actively working on several policy activities including seeking introduction of the American Grown Act and ensuring consumers and buyers have transparency in where the flowers they are purchasing are coming from through enforcement of country-of-origin labeling,” CAG CEO Camron King said in a news release.
Internettowardsdatascience.com

Designing Simple Websites with Postcards in R

Having a simple website that showcases your current projects and internet presence is a must for anyone in the data science community. I love Mexican food. About two months into the COVID-19 pandemic my wife and I were set to order takeout from our favorite Mexican restaurant. Long story short, we didn’t end up ordering from them. Why? They didn’t have a website that listed their menu or how to contact them for takeout.
Purcell, OKPurcell Register

Register launches improved website

The Purcell Register has launched a new website. Still at purcellregister.com, the new, more interactive site will provide a better user experience with expanded features. Intuitive organization of content from our hard copy, including news, sports, opinion, obituaries, classifieds, etc. Expanded classified options, including the ability to upload pictures. Interactive...
SoftwareZDNet

Qualtrics launches new tool to help businesses design hybrid work plans

Experience management software maker Qualtrics is releasing a new tool that it says enables organizations to use employee feedback to create hybrid work experiences that optimize productivity. According to new research from Qualtrics, 62% of employees prefer to have fewer office locations in exchange for better facilities with more amenities...
Internetaithority.com

Jivox Unveils Dynamic Canvas Studio Upgrade to Scale Video Ads for CTV Personalization

Significant enhancement to omni-channel personalized DCO platform for self-service customers makes it easy to extend 1:1 video ads to all video channels, including Connected TV. Jivox, the personalized digital marketing technology leader, announced the launch of its enhanced Dynamic Canvas Studio (DCS) with expanded video master personalization capabilities that ease...
Entertainmentmakeuseof.com

What Is the Paradox of Design?

Have you ever gotten a new device or updated software and wondered why a feature is actually harder to use? It's not just you, and there's a reason for it. We love for our devices and applications to have lots of features, but the more features something has, the worse it can be at doing its actual job.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US Launches New Website

SUWANEE, Ga., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --To kick off the hottest months of the year, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS) launches its new website: MitsubishiComfort.com. The website serves as a hub for both homeowners and professionals to review information from METUS, a leading supplier of Ductless and Ducted Mini-split and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heat-pump and air-conditioning systems.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Tauzia Hotels launches the integration of loyalty programme and new website

TAUZIA Hotel Management (TAUZIA), a member of The Ascott Limited (Ascott) launches the integration of the My TAUZIA Privilege (MTP) loyalty programme to be part of ASR (Ascott Star Rewards), as well as the new website for the online booking platform on discoverasr.com. In addition, the integration of TAUZIA hotels...
Cell PhonesShropshire Star

Shrewsbury firm launches new app designed for people travelling alone

A company has launched a new mobile phone app which is designed for use by people travelling alone. Shrewsbury-based Ska Train launched the app – SafeStep – on July 4. Although its development began prior to the first lockdown, recent stories of missing people not being found after setting out on a journey, as well as the safety of those who regularly travel alone such as care workers, have highlighted the potential of the app.
Boulder, COColorado Daily

Boulder debuts new city website

Boulder on Monday officially began its new website, which the city began testing last fall. Among other things, the new website is meant to be user-centered, intuitive and more visually engaging than the previous version, which Boulder unveiled in 2013. The website redesign has been several years in the making,...
Bland County, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Bland County to launch tourism website

Bland County will unveil a tourism website next week. Cameron Burton, the county’s director of community services who oversees the library and tourism, said www.visitbland.com will officially launch on July 16. Paid for by a $10,000 grant from Virginia Tourism, the website will feature tourism information and highlight seasonal events...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

QuickDrain Launches Design-forward, Experiential Website

DENVER, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickDrain USA has unveiled a new and completely reimagined website, quickdrain.com, designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience to design professionals and their clients. Providing intuitive design, improved navigation and functionality, the new website allows visitors to immerse themselves in the full QuickDrain portfolio and to customize those products through a new and innovative product selector tool.
Wheeling, WVIntelligencer

City Of Wheeling Turns To Youth To Design New Logo

WHEELING — The city of Wheeling’s Water Pollution Control Division seeks a new logo and is asking Ohio County youth to get creative to help with a design that will ultimately be featured on the facility’s new signage. Industrial Pretreatment and FOG Coordinator Mike Chiazza said the organization wants to...
Animalseverythinghorseuk.co.uk

HorseHage & Mollichaff Launch New Website

Flying the flag for forage for over forty years, the team at HorseHage & Mollichaff has launched a new website. Packed with features on everything from an insight into HorseHage and Mollichaff products, brand sustainability, equine nutrition and feeding advice, a postcode finder stockist locater, the informative website also includes aregularly updated news section.
Bend, ORcascadebusnews.com

City of Bend Launches New Podcast

Last week, the City of Bend launched its new podcast called Inside Bend. The interview-style podcast features in-depth discussions with City leaders and staff on topics that are important to life in Bend. The very first episode of Inside Bend is an interview with Bend Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief...
Trafficca.gov

New Metropolitan Transportation Commission Website Launches

The new Metropolitan Transportation Commission website, mtc.ca.gov, has been updated to modernize and streamline the web experience, making the content more accessible for users. Some of the site’s features include:. A re-organized site navigation, so visitors can more easily find the information they need. A simplified writing style that makes...
Benicia, CAVallejo Times-Herald

City of Benicia introduces new code reporting website

The City of Benicia announced a new website that will make reporting a code compliance violations quick and easy. The new website will streamline the Community Preservation Officer’s efforts to achieve voluntary compliance with the Benicia Municipal Code, the California Building Code, and the California Health and Safety Code. Code...
Cell PhonesBusiness Insider

Newtopia Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website

Debuts CEO Podcast Interview with Jeff Kone of The Wall Street Resource. TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention, today announced the launch of its new investor relations website. The Company's updated website features a streamlined design, improved functionality and intuitive access to essential investor information, from company press releases, financial data and stock information to recent webcasts and more. Developed with the user-experience top of mind, Newtopia's investor website has been optimized for viewing across all desktop and mobile devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy