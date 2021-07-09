Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Castleton, VT

Joyce Fortier

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce Fortier CASTLETON — Joyce Fortier, 78, of Castleton, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born on May 5, 1943, in Castleton, the daughter of Helen (Bushey) and Frank Paul Ellis Sr. Mrs. Fortier graduated from the Fair Haven High School in 1961. She had been employed by the Rutland Regional Medical Center for over 35 years until her retirement. She also helped her husband in his garage painting cars. Mrs. Fortier loved to spend time with her great-grandchildren and to travel, especially to Prince Edward Island. Survivors include a son, Lewis “Bub” Fortier Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Granville, New York; two daughters, Cynthia “Sindy” Fortier, of Castleton, and Linda Fuller, of Southbury, Connecticut; grandchildren, David Phillips, of Southbury, Connecticut, Joshua Fortier and his wife, Samantha, of Castleton, William Fortier and Jonathan Fortier, both of Castleton, Peter Fuller, of Southbury, Connecticut, and Laura Fortier, of Whiting; great-grandchildren, Meegan Teresa Joyce Fortier, Rhydian Fortier, Sarai Fortier, Dave A. Hollister and Aubrey Fortier; a sister, Debbie Gokey; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Lewis “Bub” Fortier Sr., in 1992; and a brother, Frank P. Ellis Jr. Friends may call on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the Hillside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rutland County, VT
City
Fair Haven, VT
City
Whiting, VT
City
Castleton, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Pittsford, VT
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Edward Island#765 Stevens Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China on Monday for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software and accused Beijing of working with criminal hackers in ransomware attacks and other cyber operations. The announcements, though not accompanied by sanctions against the Chinese government,...
SportsABC News

Olympic athletes test positive in Tokyo days before Games

TOKYO -- A third athlete at the Olympic Village in Tokyo has tested positive for COVID-19, with the Czech Republic team reporting the case Monday of a beach volleyball player who could miss his first game. Czech beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič could miss his opening game on Monday after...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
WorldNBC News

Haiti's interim prime minister Joseph says he will step down

WASHINGTON — Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, said in a Washington Post interview published on Monday he has agreed to step down, handing power to a challenger backed by the international community. The announcement appears to end...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy