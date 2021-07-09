Joyce Fortier CASTLETON — Joyce Fortier, 78, of Castleton, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born on May 5, 1943, in Castleton, the daughter of Helen (Bushey) and Frank Paul Ellis Sr. Mrs. Fortier graduated from the Fair Haven High School in 1961. She had been employed by the Rutland Regional Medical Center for over 35 years until her retirement. She also helped her husband in his garage painting cars. Mrs. Fortier loved to spend time with her great-grandchildren and to travel, especially to Prince Edward Island. Survivors include a son, Lewis “Bub” Fortier Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Granville, New York; two daughters, Cynthia “Sindy” Fortier, of Castleton, and Linda Fuller, of Southbury, Connecticut; grandchildren, David Phillips, of Southbury, Connecticut, Joshua Fortier and his wife, Samantha, of Castleton, William Fortier and Jonathan Fortier, both of Castleton, Peter Fuller, of Southbury, Connecticut, and Laura Fortier, of Whiting; great-grandchildren, Meegan Teresa Joyce Fortier, Rhydian Fortier, Sarai Fortier, Dave A. Hollister and Aubrey Fortier; a sister, Debbie Gokey; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Lewis “Bub” Fortier Sr., in 1992; and a brother, Frank P. Ellis Jr. Friends may call on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the Hillside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.