Recognizing that the Round Rock Public Library System is a gateway to the community, we are committed to providing individuals, families, and businesses an opportunity to expand their knowledge, encourage personal growth, and enhance the quality of life in our dynamic and changing community. The library offers a broad and relevant collection to promote lifelong reading and learning using current technology to increase access to information resources.