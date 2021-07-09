Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock Public Library

Posted by 
Round Rock, Texas
Round Rock, Texas
 8 days ago

The Round Rock Public Library proudly serves its dynamic and growing community by providing high quality resources, services and programs.

Recognizing that the Round Rock Public Library System is a gateway to the community, we are committed to providing individuals, families, and businesses an opportunity to expand their knowledge, encourage personal growth, and enhance the quality of life in our dynamic and changing community. The library offers a broad and relevant collection to promote lifelong reading and learning using current technology to increase access to information resources.

Comments / 0

Round Rock, Texas

Round Rock, Texas

27
Followers
189
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Round Rock is a city in the U.S. state of Texas, in Williamson County (with a small part in Travis County), which is a part of the Greater Austin metropolitan area. Its population was 99,887 at the 2010 census.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Round Rock, TX
Round Rock, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSNBC News

Nationals fans flee for safety after gunfire erupts outside park

Fans at a baseball game at National Park in Washington scrambled for safety Saturday night after gunfire erupted outside the venue. The Metro Police Department Police said three people, including a bystander who was attending the game, were shot outside the park. The department initially said there were four victims.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy