Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Round Rock, TX

General Services

Posted by 
Round Rock, Texas
Round Rock, Texas
 6 days ago

The General Services Department oversees the Building Construction, Facility Maintenance and Fleet Maintenance divisions.

Building Construction

The Building Construction Division handles all remodels and new construction for the City.

Facility Maintenance

The Facility Maintenance Division is responsible for repairs and maintenance of all City buildings. It also manages the City’s energy conservation efforts.

Fleet Maintenance

Fleet Maintenance manages, repairs and maintains the City’s fleet of vehicles, including all work equipment. Fleet Maintenance also oversees procurement of heavy equipment and small engine vehicles, as well as the auction of City property.

Auctions

The City of Round Rock will periodically offer City property for auction through the online auction site Gaston and Sheehan. Many other Texas government agencies use this auction site as well.

About the Director

Chad McDowell started as the Director of General Services for the City of Round Rock in November 2011. Previously, he was with the City of Prescott, Arizona for 14 years, serving as Director of Field Operations. McDowell is a veteran, having served in the military for 24 years; he served overseas on two different occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbYFj_0asfGar600

Comments / 0

Round Rock, Texas

Round Rock, Texas

27
Followers
188
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Round Rock is a city in the U.S. state of Texas, in Williamson County (with a small part in Travis County), which is a part of the Greater Austin metropolitan area. Its population was 99,887 at the 2010 census.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Round Rock, TX
Round Rock, TX
Government
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Construction#General Services#Online Auction#Facility Maintenance#Field Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Auctions
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy