The General Services Department oversees the Building Construction, Facility Maintenance and Fleet Maintenance divisions.

Building Construction

The Building Construction Division handles all remodels and new construction for the City.

Facility Maintenance

The Facility Maintenance Division is responsible for repairs and maintenance of all City buildings. It also manages the City’s energy conservation efforts.

Fleet Maintenance

Fleet Maintenance manages, repairs and maintains the City’s fleet of vehicles, including all work equipment. Fleet Maintenance also oversees procurement of heavy equipment and small engine vehicles, as well as the auction of City property.

Auctions

The City of Round Rock will periodically offer City property for auction through the online auction site Gaston and Sheehan. Many other Texas government agencies use this auction site as well.

About the Director

Chad McDowell started as the Director of General Services for the City of Round Rock in November 2011. Previously, he was with the City of Prescott, Arizona for 14 years, serving as Director of Field Operations. McDowell is a veteran, having served in the military for 24 years; he served overseas on two different occasions.