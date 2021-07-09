Africa Faces A 3rd Wave Of COVID-19 Driven By The Delta Variant
For the seventh week in a row, COVID-19 cases have been rising across Africa at an explosive rate. NPR's Nurith Aizenman reports on what's driving this wave. NURITH AIZENMAN, BYLINE: Every week, the World Health Organization's director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti has been giving an update on the coronavirus' impact on the continent. These press conferences are often grim, but this week it reached a whole new level.www.kmuw.org
