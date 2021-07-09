Cancel
To studies of OK Education, let’s add transparency

By David Arnett
tulsatoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 70 interim studies have been approved by Senate leadership, and among them are two by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond to study teacher credentialing and certification as well as COVID’s impact on learning outcomes and what the state can do to overcome any negative effects. Let’s hope they also consider the question of video monitoring for Oklahoma’s classrooms. If auto repair, police and pet daycare are fitted with cameras, isn’t it time to monitor what public workers are teaching our children?

